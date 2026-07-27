Two-thirds of workers are so fed up with ‘AI slop’ that they ‘feel nostalgic for pre-AI work’

A survey has revealed that dealing with low-quality 'AI slop' is making jobs feel less meaningful and more repetitive

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Male office worker sitting at a desk in a dimly lit room with hands held to his face in frustration with light from screen shining on face.
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