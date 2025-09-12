Kids hacking for kicks are causing security headaches at schools
ICO analysis of education sector breaches found schools and colleges are being careless – and pupils are taking advantage
The biggest cybersecurity risk faced by schools comes from the pupils themselves, according to new research from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).
In what it described as a 'worrying trend', more than half of cyber incidents at schools were caused by students. More than a third of incidents involved pupils guessing weak passwords or finding them jotted down on bits of paper.
These teen hackers are most commonly English-speaking males, although around 5% of all 14-year-old boys and girls admit to ‘hacking’ in some capacity. The reasons given include dares, notoriety, financial gain, revenge, and rivalries.
Heather Toomey, principle cyber specialist at the watchdog, warned the trend has the potential to snowball into more nefarious activities.
“What starts out as a dare, a challenge, a bit of fun in a school setting can ultimately lead to children taking part in damaging attacks on organizations or critical infrastructure."
Nearly a quarter (23%) of incidents were caused by poor data protection practices, including staff accessing or using data without a legitimate need, devices being left unattended, or students being allowed to use staff devices.
One-in-five were caused by staff sending data to personal devices, and 17% by incorrect set up or access rights to systems such as SharePoint.
Students are playing with fire
One-in-twenty incidents, however, came from insiders using sophisticated techniques to bypass security and network controls.
In one example, a student accessed a college’s information management system via a staff login, then viewed, amended, or deleted personal information belonging to more than 9,000 staff, students, and applicants.
The system stored personal information such as name and home address, school records, health data, safeguarding and pastoral logs, as well as emergency contacts.
In another, three Year 11 students unlawfully accessed a secondary school’s information management system, which held personal information belonging to more than 1,400 students. When they were caught, they said they'd just been trying to test their cybersecurity skills and knowledge.
Pete Luban, field CISO at AttackIQ, said the ICO research shows the education sector needs to strengthen its cybersecurity practices.
"There are a couple of takeaways from this news. The most important is that educational institutions must do a better job of protecting sensitive information," he said.
"Proper cyber hygiene protocols, such as strengthening passwords and removing student access to them, would solve a large portion of the problems,” he said.
"For the smaller portion of incidents that required more advanced technical skills, schools need to evaluate their cyber defense systems and implement proactive measures that are able to close the gaps that students were exploiting," Luban added.
Luban said it’s critical for schools to make it clear to pupils that hacking isn't just a prank, and that there can be significant consequences.
"Reinforcing data protection principles and individual data rights not only makes students aware of the potential punishments for conducting cyberattacks, but also decreases the chances that they themselves are breached as a result of cyber malpractice,” he said.
