KuppingerCole leadership compass report - Unified endpoint management (UEM) 2023
Get an updated overview of vendors and their product offerings in the UEM market.
The landscape of enterprise and personal computing technology is continuously evolving. As the number of endpoints and apps has continued to grow exponentially, so did the ways of working. This has influenced the way companies use cybersecurity and endpoint management solutions in order to enhance a productive, digital workstyle.
This report provides an updated overview of the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) market and provides a compass to help you find the solution that best meets your needs. It examines the market segment, vendor service functionality, relative market share, and innovative approaches to providing UEM solutions.
The range of endpoint device types has expanded past desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. As a result of this, businesses require innovation to meet evolving and even emerging business requirements. Get an updated overview of vendors and their product offerings in the UEM market.
Provided by IBM
