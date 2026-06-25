‘This operation marked a shift in strategy’: Three notorious malware networks have been taken down using RICO legislation

Europol has taken down the criminal networks behind the SocGholish, Amadey, and StealC malware strains as part of an operation involving Microsoft and a host of security firms.

The latest move in Operation Endgame, the action saw 326 servers and 142 domains neutralized, as well as 27 million compromised data sets recovered. More than €41 million in criminal crypto assets were seized, the agency revealed.

"By taking down these tools simultaneously, the collaboration between law enforcement and private parties has increased friction for cyber criminals, making it harder for attacks to succeed, spread, or recover," said Europol.

"This operation marked a shift in strategy: instead of focusing solely on individual threats, Europol, law enforcement and judicial authorities, as well as private industry partners disrupted the entire chain that allows cyber attacks to scale."

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In the first two weeks of May alone, more than 140,000 PCs globally were infected with one of the three cybercrime as a service malware strains, which were used as a tool for the initial infection of targeted systems.

SocGholish, a so-called dropper/loader, helped criminals gain access to computer systems by distributing fake browser updates via compromised websites. This works by hacking websites built with WordPress and infecting them with malware for digital extortion.

The malware strain is linked to the Russian cyber criminal group Evil Corp, the group behind the Zeus and Dridex malware and associated with several large‑scale ransomware and money laundering operations.

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StealC, a stealer with dropper function, was spread in a variety of ways, and is designed to extract sensitive information such as passwords, stored access data, and digital identities from compromised computers for data trading and fraudulent use.

Meanwhile, the Amadey dropper/loader is spread mostly through phishing campaigns, introducing extra malware into compromised systems and retrieving sensitive data.

RICO legislation used in Amadey, StealIC takedowns

Amadey and StealC were targeted by Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) as a pair, thanks to their interconnected roles – although they were developed by separate cyber criminals, they relied on the same infrastructure.

Both were shut down through a mix of court orders, domain seizures, registrations, and provider notifications.

This action involved a broader use of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), a US law designed to target organized crime.

Steven Masada, assistant general counsel in Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, said investigators relied on AI tools, particularly Copilot, as part of the operation, using the technology to analyze malware strains.

"That helped surface key details, uncover hidden data, and test findings in a fraction of the time, turning what would have taken hours or days into minutes and enabling the team to spot connections faster," he said.

"Those insights allowed the legal team to treat both malware families as part of a single conspiracy. Instead of going after each tool separately, as we have done in the past, we used RICO to charge multiple complicit enablers involved across the operation."

The action against SocGholis involved cleaning infected WordPress sites and notifying victims, urging them to update their platforms and strengthen login credentials.

WordPress users are being encouraged to change their login credentials, enable multi‑factor authentication, delete any unknown additional WordPress accounts and keep their WordPress site up to date in the future.

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