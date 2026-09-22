NCSC talks up agents for cyber defense – but there's an 'inconvenient truth' businesses need to accept
Cyber defenders need to identify the lowest-risk actions that can be automated before making decisions about adoption
The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued advice on how cybersecurity professionals can adopt agentic AI to help automate security tasks and manage risks.
Using AI automation for defense isn't generally about overcoming technical challenges, according to Dave Chismon, NCSC CTO for architecture, but more of a question of organizational politics, meaning that defenders can't simply put AI to work in the same way attackers can.
"This is an inconvenient truth, as it suggests that the threat from AI-enabled cyber attacks will grow, whilst autonomous / agentic cyber defense might struggle to keep up unless we approach things differently," he said.
"Rather than trying to mimic attackers’ use of agentic tooling (and risk breaking things), defenders need to solve the problem by explicitly considering the constraints."
Notably, the NCSC said automation can involve offensive techniques being applied defensively, such as penetration testing and vulnerability research or discovery.
This generally happens in a way that minimizes risks to the business; applications are tested before they go live, and vulnerabilities are handed to development teams to fix.
Elsewhere, technical and dynamic approaches can be used for cyber defence - but also need evaluating from a business point of view.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
"Establishing a SOC is also typically a lengthy (and often expensive) process. Legal aspects and policies need to be agreed, and data then exported from live systems to a new platform where malicious activity can be detected and triaged before the team takes action," said Chismon.
Both mean doing a lot of work up front to show that vulnerability detection or missing patches won't harm the business.
A new framework for agentic AI adoption
To help with this, the NCSC has outlined a framework for estimating the 'riskiness' of a defensive action and identifying the lowest-risk actions that can be automated – these are often tasks that involve advising a human, rather than affecting a system directly.
Some of this will be covered by the government's planned Cyber Shield, a national-scale agentic cyber defence ecosystem, with its ‘AI for Cyber Defence’ problem book expected soon.
However, Chismon warned that more research is needed on agentic AI, particularly in terms of how to deterministically prove that ‘low risk’ actions really are low risk.
Examples include using AI to help analyse traffic logs and show conclusively that the organization does know all the routes clients connect by, or establishing whether AI can reverse engineer or otherwise assess a system and its binaries to show exactly which network calls it could ever make.
"Answering these questions will give us, and the organizations we protect, the confidence to take automated defensive actions. Furthermore, it opens up the chance to automate the hardening of systems and reduce attack surfaces and exposure, which will be crucial in combating AI-enabled cyber attacks," said Chismon.
"All these efforts will take time, effort, and research. Organizations cannot risk just waiting for agentic defence to roll in and protect them; they also need to be focussing on improving their security the traditional way."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Huawei reiterates its commitment to open source standards at Connect 2026
News The Chinese IT giant is the latest to declare open source a key element of AI
-
Workers are being told to use AI, but not why to use it
News A Culture Amp survey shows workers are eager for AI tools, but they'd like to know the business goal of the technology
-
NCSC issues advice on cyber adversary simulation
News The guidance for potential suppliers comes as the cyber authority prepares to launch a formal scheme
-
'You cannot manage what you do not know': The NCSC is calling for a crackdown on shadow AI
News Organizations are urged to identify shadow AI use and tighten up security procedures
-
NCSC issues alert over 'zero-click' phishing campaign hitting enterprises
News Ukrainian organizations were used to test new zero-click techniques employed by Russian hackers
-
NCSC issues warning over Russian intelligence-backed threat group
News The advisory comes as the government cracks down on groups involved in “destructive cyber and hybrid operations”
-
UK’s Cyber Resilience Pledge gathers momentum as 60 firms sign up to bolster capabilities
News The voluntary pledge sees organizations tightening up their defences, particularly against supply-chain attacks
-
Hostile states behind three-quarters of UK critical infrastructure attacks
News NCSC CEO warns that with the rise of AI, the danger is only set to get worse
-
NCSC urges organizations to shore up supply chain security practices
News With attackers increasingly compromising open source packages to spread malware, organizations need to be on their guard
-
A ‘perfect storm’: NCSC chief issues warning over quantum threats, nation-state hackers, and the dangers of global ‘hacktivism’
News NCSC CEO Richard Horne says nation-state attacks, AI and the looming quantum threat require stronger global collaboration