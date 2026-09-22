Huawei reiterates its commitment to open source standards at Connect 2026
The Chinese IT giant is the latest to declare open source a key element of AI
Huawei has become the latest enterprise hardware vendor to show off its open source credentials – a trend that’s manifested repeatedly across 2026.
“At Huawei Connect last year, I talked about one of our core strategies: growing open source and open system being Huawei’s clear ecosystem strategy,” said David Wang, Huawei’s current rotating chairman, during his opening keynote at this year’s Connect conference in Shanghai.
“We will focus on open source and open systems talent development, global collaboration and strategic investment.”
A key part of this is CANN. CANN is the company’s chip software, similar to Nvidia CUDA and AMD Rocm. Like the two US chip makers, Huawei is using this to attract open source developers to its Ascend chips.
At the 2025 launch of the program key named partners included PyTorch, Triton, and vLLM. While these have remained, the total number of partners and developers has grown significantly.
“Over the past year, two of our business units have been working with partners and developers to build out our CANN and Ascend industry ecosystems,” Wang said.
“To date, the platform ecosystem has attracted over 4.16 developers and more than 7,200 ecosystem partners all over the world. The community supports over 560 open source projects worldwide [and] over all has seen over 20 million installations securing the largest share in China’s server OS market.”
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
Linux CEO drives home the message
Following Wang’s statement, one of the most significant players in open source took to the stage: Linux Foundation CEO Jim Zemlin.
Zemlin laid out the evidence for the power of open source in AI, saying: “At every single layer of the agentic AI stack, there's an open source project powering that technology.”
“At the infrastructure layer, Linux and Kubernetes,” he said. “At the training layer, PyTorch is used to train both open and proprietary models. At the inference layer, VLOM [and] Ray are used to serve up those models and even at the agentic layer, we're seeing protocols like MCP, A2A, and other technologies emerge – all open source – that are powering this boom.”
“Even at the model layer, we're seeing an explosion of open weight models. It's an amazing investment. Simply put, the entire AI stack is built on open source,” he added.
When it comes to contributing to open source projects, Zemlin described it as a “non-zero sum game” – that “nobody’s gain requires anyone else’s loss”.
Citing a Harvard Business School paper, Zemlin highlighted what this means from a financial perspective: for every $1 invested in shared code, $2,000 of shared value is returned to those who build on it, he said.
In closing, Zemlin praised Huawei, reflecting that his statement from 2016’s Connect conference that Huawei is “doing the hard work [and] betting on managing shared R&D” holds true.
“Huawei has continued to contribute in the age of agentic AI, and I expect them to continue to do that far into the future,” he said.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Jane McCallion is Managing Editor of ITPro and ChannelPro, specializing in data centers, enterprise IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Before becoming Managing Editor, she held the role of Deputy Editor and, prior to that, Features Editor, managing a pool of freelance and internal writers, while continuing to specialize in enterprise IT infrastructure, and business strategy.
Prior to joining ITPro, Jane was a freelance business journalist writing as both Jane McCallion and Jane Bordenave for titles such as European CEO, World Finance, and Business Excellence Magazine.
-
-
Workers are being told to use AI, but not why to use it
News A Culture Amp survey shows workers are eager for AI tools, but they'd like to know the business goal of the technology
-
How MSPs can scale profitability and stand out in 2027
Managing shifting customer expectations and adopting new technologies requires far more than basic technical capability. TD SYNNEX MSP Evolve™ provides strategic resources, expert knowledge, skills training, and continuous support necessary to accelerate growth
-
Red Hat launches new open source project to drive AI governance
News The asago open source project will allow enterprises to automate compliance processes and bolster security
-
Amazon targets agent safety gains with investment in team behind Lean programming language
News The tech giant hopes support for the open source programming language could drive AI agent safety improvements
-
‘These Chinese models are excellent’: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hails powerful new Chinese AI models like Kimi K3 – and says don’t be put off by security ‘misconceptions’
News As powerful new AI models like Kimi K3 hit the market, Huang says competition will be a positive for the global industry
-
The UK is betting big on the power of open source AI
News The government wants to encourage open source developers to help improve public services
-
‘Open source should rest on transparency, not deception’: Euro-Office ‘sovereignty’ claims questioned in scathing open letter by LibreOffice maintainers
News The developers behind LibreOffice have questioned Euro-Office’s sovereignty credentials and use of a Microsoft-based document format
-
AI is coming to Ubuntu: Canonical exec teases future AI features and agentic workflow capabilities for version 26.10 — but on a ‘strictly opt-in basis’
News A range of new AI features are coming to Ubuntu over the next year, according to maintainers, but only providing they’re of “sufficient maturity and quality”.
-
Compromised open source package pushed malicious Elementary CLI release to developers
News The open source Elementary CLI tool has more than one million monthly downloads
-
The open source ecosystem is booming thanks to AI, but hackers are taking advantage
News Analysis by Sonatype found that AI is giving attackers new opportunities to target victims