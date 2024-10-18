Optimizing AppSec in the financial services sector

Whitepapers
By
published

A buyer's guide for meeting the unprecedented speed and complexity of today's development practices

Optimizing AppSec in the financial services sector
(Image credit: Snyk)

With tough competition, banking organizations and their application security teams need to keep releasing innovative customer experiences and keep up with the demands of accelerated development cycles.

Gain valuable insights from the guide for moving at the speed of modern development, including:

  • A look at the demands of today’s development cycles
  • Security tool requirements for keeping pace with these practices
  • Tactics for driving a DevSecOps culture

Download now

Provided by Snyk

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.