Channel focus: All you need to know about Microsoft's partner program
The veteran OS developer and vendor continues to advance its strategy, particularly in Azure cloud solutions and AI
Near-synonymous now with its Redmond headquarters, Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to create Altair PC software. In 1981, it launched its first operating system for IBM, 16-bit MS-DOS 1.0, and moved to Washington state.
Chair and chief executive officer Satya Nadella took charge in 2014 -- and in 2025 presided over full-year 2025 revenues of $282 billion, up 15% on 2024. Azure cloud looms ever larger; its revenues leaped 34% to above $75bn for the first time. Synergy figures published Q3 2025 show Azure with 20% of the $107bn cloud market, ahead of Google Cloud and moving nearer AWS.
Microsoft reported 228,000 employees as of June 2025, including a US team of 126,000. Some 500,000 or so channel partners worldwide include TD Synnex, Computacenter, Arrow, and Insight.
Chief partner officer (CPO) Nicole Dezen is also corporate vice president of global channel partner sales.
Key offerings
According to Nadella: "This generation of AI is radically changing every layer of the tech stack."
Microsoft is investing in sovereign cloud offerings - such as Data Guardian and Microsoft 365 Local - to answer concerns about data residency globally, and promoting Microsoft Fabric as a unified data analytics platform for the AI era, he said.
"Microsoft Copilot across M365 and Dynamics 365 is a top focus. Copilot+ PCs and Agent 365 open new opportunities for partners to deliver differentiated AI-powered experiences. Azure AI services and industry clouds remain key pillars," a spokesperson told ChannelPro.
Recent news
- Microsoft teamed up with Pax8 in November, in a Marketplace bid expected to further grow its managed services provider (MSP) ecosystem.
- November also saw Microsoft and Nvidia announce their Agentic Launchpad program to boost AI innovation in UK startups.
- In September, a long-running European antitrust probe over Teams' bundling ended with Microsoft agreeing to offer lower-priced Microsoft/Office 365 subscriptions without the application.
Microsoft for partners
CPO Dezen has claimed that for every $1 of Microsoft revenue, services partners can earn $8.45, ‘with AI further elevating this", software partners $10.93. However, data structuring and governance is required to benefit from AI tools, including Copilot; Microsoft, therefore, has been refocusing its main partner program on AI-related support.
"Our customers rely on partners to become more connected to the cloud, integrate AI responsibly and securely, and keep them protected. Partners are key to driving exceptional outcomes," she adds.
In 2025, Microsoft is doubling down on the strategy, with Dezen praising 'frontier firms' that succeed in the space, embedding AI at every layer of their business. That includes partners, who are asked to go beyond selling AI to internalize and operationalize it themselves.
"By leading as Frontier Firms, these 'customer zero' partners enrich employee experiences, reinvent customer engagement, reshape business processes, and bend the curve on innovation with AI, Copilots, and agents," she says.
Partner programs, tiers, and partner types
The key structure is the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Partners are managed via the Partner Center based on whether they build and sell services, software solutions, or devices. Benefits are distributed for business development, customer reach and skillset development.
Pathways include:
- $150,000 of Azure credits for AI models, including Azure OpenAI Service, Meta Llama, and Phi.
- Up to $5,000 in Azure credits for startup trials without Investors Network funding.
- Technical advisory and consulting.
- Founder's Hub benefits for GitHub Enterprise, VS Code, Azure OpenAI Service, LinkedIn Premium, and more.
A program aimed at helping ISVs build, innovate, and publish with Microsoft. Multiple criteria.
- Core (total first-year value $126,000), Expanded ($151,000), and Advanced ($176,000) packages. Click here to enquire or enroll.
- Resources for building apps, including cloud sandboxing and App Advisor.
- Skilling and certification vouchers.
- AI training sessions.
- Copilot developer events, consultations, and products.
- Discounted renewals.
- Marketplace rewards (more details here).
Legacy Silver and Gold partners continue to be migrated to Solution Partner status. SMB or Enterprise pathways can earn incremental benefits in Microsoft solution areas according to their partner capability score.
Badges are awarded for specialization in:
- Business applications
- Data and AI (Azure)
- Digital and app innovation (Azure)
- Infrastructure (Azure)
- Security
- Modern work
- Training services. Get started here.
- Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) program for qualified Solution Partners. How to enroll.
- Frontier Distributor. New designation for channel sales of cloud, AI, and agent technologies. Incentives, benefits, and up to $24,000 Azure credits are available.
- Cloud Solution Provider (CSP).
Surface Reseller Alliance Program:
The Surface Reseller Alliance program offers defined incentives to commercial Surface resellers.
Training and certification:
Sign up for the Microsoft Learn hub for training and exams, including 82 certifications and 40 applied skills courses at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. Browse current credentials and certifications at this link by product or role.
Further benefits, rewards, and incentives
Partners purchase partner benefits packages, including a set of product licenses and support services, via this link (client ID required).
Partner Launch Benefits: $345 per year
- Up to five users across 14 software products.
- $700 in Azure credits
Partner Success Core Benefits: $895 per year
- Up to 25 users across 24 software products.
- $2,400 in Azure credits.
- Microsoft Concierge.
- Five advisory hours on plans, builds, and implementation.
- Technical sales and deal enablement support (deducting advisory hours).
- Two Partner Cloud Support incidents.
Partner Success Expanded Benefits: $3,995 per year
- Up to 35 users across 50 software products, including Copilot.
- $4,000 in Azure credits.
- Microsoft Concierge.
- Unlimited technical sales and deal enablement support.
- Ten advisory hours on plans, builds, and implementation.
- Five Partner Cloud Support incidents.
- Partner University. Accessed by linking your Microsoft Learn profile to Partner Center.
- Microsoft Marketplace, including AI and agent apps. For resellers, distributors, cloud providers, and ISVs.
- Logo Builder
- Partner Center AI Assistant.
- Copilot Copyright Commitment (CCC) protections now extended to resellers and partners.
- Azure Essentials. One-stop spot for Azure tooling, guidance, reference architectures, and more.
- Partner Project Ready Workshops and Certification Weeks. Including Azure, business applications, modern work, and security Solutions Partners
- Sales and pre-sales partner skilling hub.
- Monthly billing plans (new) for annual subscriptions of Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot for Sales, and Microsoft 365 Copilot for Services.
Sign up and get on board
Enroll in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner program here. With your client ID, you can set up your account before purchasing a partner benefits package.
Only one Partner Launch Benefits package can be purchased per partner global account.
Once qualified in one or more solution areas, partners can purchase Solution Partner enrollment. Click here for Partner Support, or visit LinkedIn, which also has a partner program group, X, Facebook, and Viva Engage (formerly Yammer). General support links are here.
Fleur Doidge is a journalist with more than twenty years of experience, mainly writing features and news for B2B technology or business magazines and websites. She writes on a shifting assortment of topics, including the IT reseller channel, manufacturing, datacentre, cloud computing and communications. You can follow Fleur on Twitter.
