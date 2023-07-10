The state of email security 2023
Cyber risk commands the C-Suite's focus
Mimecast’s seventh annual State of Email Security report comes as organizations all over the world grow more skittish over rising economic volatility and intensifying geopolitical tensions. Now is definitely not the time to become lax on cyber security.
Download the report now to get the latest insights from 1,700 CISOs and other IT professionals as they present a realistic picture of the steps they are taking to protect their organizations in the face of increases in email usage, email-based threats, and the sophistication of cyber attacks.
