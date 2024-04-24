Putting Trusted Security to Work

Securely manage servers across their entire lifecycle

Putting Trusted Security to Work
HPE provides IT operations with operational peace of mind with the Intel-powered HPE ProLiant Gen11 server family. This comes from ground-up security protection via a silicon root of trust, a trusted supply chain, startup and runtime validation for components, assemblies and add-ons, and runtime attestation and access controls for applications and services.

Highlights include:

  • Surviving the scary security landscape with HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) management
  • HPE’s silicon root of trust defines a continuous, non-stop zero-trust architecture
  • Protection from a trusted supply chain

