Five real-world cyberattacks and how to stop them
Vol. 2: Technical attacks
By 2027, cybercrime is expected to cost the world a staggering $23.8 trillion per year. With so much money to be made, it’s no surprise that the creativity behind today’s cyber-attacks is seemingly endless.
Proofpoint collected some of the most insidious email attacks out there right now. What’s alarming is that they all have passed multiple security tools. This eBook series takes you through each attack to show you how cybercriminals were able to slip through.
You'll learn:
- What each attack looked like
- How threat actors took advantage of human vulnerabilities
- Why the victim’s incumbent security tools didn't stop the attack
- Details about the advanced security techniques that were used to stop them
