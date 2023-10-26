How security and user experience can power your hybrid workforce’s productivity

Did you know that around 77% of businesses have adopted permanent hybrid work policies?

The most popular scheduling model is hybrid-at-will, which means that employees get to choose which days they work in the office. You can confidently enable remote work within your organization with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange.

This whitepaper from Zscaler introduces Zero Trust Exchange and what it can do for your organization. You will learn how the platform provides:

Fast, seamless access from everywhere

Reduced risk to the business

Flawless digital experience

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a concept that has rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years. More and more organizations are looking to reduce security risks while supporting hybrid and remote workforces. With Universal ZTNA, users enjoy the same degree of zero trust-based security whether they’re working onsite or at home.

Download and read the whitepaper today.

Provided by Zscaler