How security and user experience can power your hybrid workforce’s productivity
Discover Zero Trust Exchange and learn about what it can do for your organization
Did you know that around 77% of businesses have adopted permanent hybrid work policies?
The most popular scheduling model is hybrid-at-will, which means that employees get to choose which days they work in the office. You can confidently enable remote work within your organization with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange.
This whitepaper from Zscaler introduces Zero Trust Exchange and what it can do for your organization. You will learn how the platform provides:
- Fast, seamless access from everywhere
- Reduced risk to the business
- Flawless digital experience
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is a concept that has rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years. More and more organizations are looking to reduce security risks while supporting hybrid and remote workforces. With Universal ZTNA, users enjoy the same degree of zero trust-based security whether they’re working onsite or at home.
Download and read the whitepaper today.
Provided by Zscaler
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro