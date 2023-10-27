Three reasons to embrace universal ZTNA
Keep your organization safe with a robust security solution
Is your organization prepared to enable a distributed workforce or is it restricting itself to one location?
A growing number of employees have developed an appetite to work remotely, and the work-from-anywhere movement is here to stay. IT infrastructure is under even more pressure and security teams are working hard to provide seamless consistent access to applications.
Zscaler and Gartner have created this on-demand webinar which covers the reasons to embrace universal ZTNA. Join Hema Halagatti and Kanishka Pandt as they cover how:
- In-office and remote users can get consistent, fast, and secure access to private applications with Universal ZTNA
- Locally enabled connections can circumvent the risks of VPN for all users and latency and performance issues
- Providing application connectivity services locally to users ensures industry or country regulation compliance
Maintaining robust security has dominated the conversation for many organizations that are adapting to a post-pandemic world. Keep your organization in line with evolving market expectations.
Watch now
Provided by Zscaler
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.