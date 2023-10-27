Three reasons to embrace universal ZTNA

Is your organization prepared to enable a distributed workforce or is it restricting itself to one location?

A growing number of employees have developed an appetite to work remotely, and the work-from-anywhere movement is here to stay. IT infrastructure is under even more pressure and security teams are working hard to provide seamless consistent access to applications.

Zscaler and Gartner have created this on-demand webinar which covers the reasons to embrace universal ZTNA. Join Hema Halagatti and Kanishka Pandt as they cover how:

In-office and remote users can get consistent, fast, and secure access to private applications with Universal ZTNA

Locally enabled connections can circumvent the risks of VPN for all users and latency and performance issues

Providing application connectivity services locally to users ensures industry or country regulation compliance

Maintaining robust security has dominated the conversation for many organizations that are adapting to a post-pandemic world. Keep your organization in line with evolving market expectations.

