Security operations use case guide
Improve your cyber resilience and vulnerability management while speeding up response times
From personal finance to streaming content, customers rely on applications that share data between platforms. In light of this, the ability to prepare, respond, and recover from cyber attacks is more important than ever.
This whitepaper introduces ServiceNow Security Operations, a platform that enables collaboration between IT, security, and risk management teams. The platform enables the sharing of critical data from existing tools, which in turn streamlines security responses.
The eBook explains how you can:
- Scale resources with security automation
- Increase security incident response
- Monitor and resolve misconfigurations
Download now to discover how you can create playbooks that will improve the effectiveness of your security team.
Provided by ServiceNow
