The big book of selling data protection

What the most successful MSPs are doing differently—and how you can do it too
If your SMBs don’t seem to care about their backup solution, change the conversation to one about data protection to help increase recurring revenue. Painting a picture of the cost a worst-case scenario would have on your customer’s business can help drive them to sign up for proactive, managed data protection services.
Comprehensive data protection services can include safeguarding your customer’s data against compromise and accidental loss. This helps ensure their data is immediately recoverable with minimal downtime while providing personalized services with data security, privacy, and legal requirements in mind.
This eBook walks you through every point in the sales process—from initial conversation to close—and provides tips and tricks to help you seal the deal and increase revenue.
