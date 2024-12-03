The Gorilla Guide to... How HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers deliver trusted security
How systems, software, and connections are protected
This book explains how organizations can and should make security a primary consideration when choosing and deploying servers within any IT infrastructure.
We start our journey with a discussion of today’s threat landscape, where an ever-increasing number of startlingly dangerous hacks and attacks can interfere with an organization’s ability to meet its objectives, make a profit, or—in a worst-case scenario—conduct any business at all.
