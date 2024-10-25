Understanding least privileges

As an IT professional, you’re aware of the importance of defense-in-depth when it comes to protecting yourself and your users; IT professionals must use layered security to protect the data and assets under their custody.

That said, many in the IT world overlook a simple but critical step in curtailing cyber-attacks early in their lifecycle by failing to restrict local administrator rights.

A user with local admin rights can easily bypass or remove measures like firewall and antivirus and install malware, steal data, or conduct other malicious actions. In short, admin privilege gives a user --or a compromised user --the metaphorical “keys to the castle”.

Read now to learn more about the nature and importance of privileged access management.

Download now

Provided by CyberFox