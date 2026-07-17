Why Microsoft paused Patch Tuesday updates for some Dell devices

Microsoft has confirmed it blocked a recent Windows 11 update for select Dell PCs due to compatibility and performance issues.

The Patch Tuesday update ( KB5101650 ) began rolling out on 14 July and included several quality improvements for users.

Microsoft halted the update after revealing a “number of Dell devices” began displaying a yellow exclamation point next to the Intel Innovation Platform Framework Processor Participant driver in Device Manager.

In a health status update , Microsoft said the issue meant users working with Intel devices could “potentially experience unexpected shutdowns, poor performance, increased heat, and battery drain”.

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The issue affects Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2, according to Microsoft.

What caused the pause?

The source of the issue is related to an “incompatibility between the Intel driver and the new Windows USB-C Connection Manager interface”.

The issue was first flagged in the wake of a preview update rolled out in late June ( KB5095093 ). These previews are rolled out to enable IT administrators to familiarize themselves with upcoming patches.

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Microsoft said it is working closely with Dell to “prevent the affected models from experiencing the issue”. A spokesperson for Dell echoed the tech giant’s comments on a fix.

“We are aware of an issue impacting a limited number of Windows devices with the Windows 11, version 25H2 and 24H2 (KB5101650) update,” the spokesperson said.

“Microsoft has temporarily paused the update for those devices and published guidance for impacted users, and we are working closely with them to support a resolution.”

ITPro asked Dell to confirm which specific devices were affected by the update, but the spokesperson did not reveal any further details.

An exact timeline on when users can expect a fix is also yet to be revealed by both companies, although Microsoft said it plans to release a resolution “in the next few days”.

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