Delinea targets AI-driven growth with new partner program
The new initiative introduces protected discounts, codified deal registration rules, and AI-powered enablement for channel partners
Delinea has cut the ribbon on a new global partner program designed to improve partner profitability and simplify engagement with the identity security vendor.
The Delinea Partner Advantage Program introduces a range of new incentives and operational changes, including protected discounts, published deal registration rules, AI-powered training, and streamlined quote-to-cash processes.
Developed following partner feedback gathered through a global listening survey, the initiative aims to address ongoing channel concerns around margin erosion, channel conflict, and unclear rules of engagement, while providing partners with a more structured framework geared towards long-term growth.
In an announcement, Scott Goree, Delinea’s senior vice president of channel and alliances, said the company has avoided unnecessary complexity and focused on combating the practical challenges faced by partners.
“Partners don’t care about your partner program,” he commented. “They care about technology that works, protected discounts, and a vendor that’s easy to work with. We built this program around what partners told us they actually need.”
Inside the Partner Advantage Program
California-headquartered Delinea’s identity security platform governs access for human users, machines, and AI agents across on-premises and cloud environments, continuously working to discover identities, analyze risks, and apply least privilege access controls.
The firm said its new channel program has been built around three pillars – Protect, Align, and Scale – and includes codified rules of engagement, AI-driven enablement, and greater channel autonomy to help partners drive growth through the platform.
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According to the vendor, partners will benefit from published deal registration policies, teaming protections, and earned incumbency discounts designed to reward them for maintaining and expanding customer relationships.
The program also includes AI-powered training and certifications alongside a new partner portal that offers guidance throughout the sales cycle.
Elsewhere, Delinea is also providing simplified tools and automation to help reduce administrative complexity across the quote-to-cash process, allowing partners to spend more time on customer engagement.
AI adoption fuels channel opportunity
The launch of the Delinea Partner Advantage Program comes as organizations continue to adapt to identity security challenges driven by the increasing presence of AI technologies.
According to the vendor’s 2026 Identity Security Report, 92% of surveyed organizations said they expect AI to amplify identity-related threats in the coming years, while 42% said that AI expansion has already increased their non-human identity risk in the past 12 months.
Delinea said its new program will help partners tap into this growth opportunity and benefit from a new revenue stream backed by its identity security platform.
Commenting on the launch, Mark Thornberry, senior vice president of partnerships at GuidePoint Security, a Delinea partner, said the vendor’s new initiative “reflects a strong commitment” to building successful, long-term channel collaboration.
“The program provides a clear framework that supports how we work together in the market, while recognizing the value partners bring through the customer relationships we cultivate and support," he said.
Enrolment for the Partner Advantage Program is now open for selling partners, with roles for MSPs, GSIs, advisory, and technology partners to follow.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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