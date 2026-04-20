Zoom launches new verification features to tackle AI impersonation

Zoom has announced the launch of new tools aimed at cracking down on AI impersonation in video conferencing calls.

The business productivity firm is partnering with Tools for Humanity to integrate World ID Deep Face into Zoom Meetings, providing users with real-time verification capabilities.

According to Zoom, the move will add an “additional layer of assurance to conversations” for users of the platform, and is designed primarily for organisations in regulated industries such as financial services or healthcare.

“Zoom has always prioritized security and trust as core to our platform,” said Brendan Ittelson, chief ecosystem officer at Zoom.

“This collaboration expands the choices available to our customers by bringing innovative, security-enabling capabilities into the Zoom ecosystem, helping them confidently navigate the next era of AI-driven communication.”

The move by Zoom comes amid growing concerns about AI impersonation and deepfakes. Research from Gartner in September 2025 found 62% of organisations had experienced a deepfake attack.

Similar research from Deloitte pointed to an escalation in threats on this front in the coming years, with the consultancy estimating that AI-enabled fraud losses could rise to $40 billion in the US alone by 2028.

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That marks a huge increase compared to the £12.3 billion recorded in 2023, the company noted.

“As AI continues to blur the line between real and synthetic, establishing trust online becomes essential,” said Trevor Traina, chief business officer at Tools for Humanity.

“World ID enables people to prove they are real humans in a privacy-preserving way, and our partnership with Zoom brings that capability into everyday communication, helping build confidence in the moments that matter most.”

How Zoom’s new verification system works

According to Zoom, World ID Deep Face will integrate with the company’s Realtime Media Streams (RTMS) platform, confirming that enrolled call participants are real humans.

Verification is based on live human interactions, the company noted, rather than by simply detecting manipulated content.

Users can verify their identity using World ID using an ‘Orb’, or an advanced camera, and thereafter secure a verified ID.

“A quick check in World App confirms a match between the Zoom Real Time Media Stream frame, the Orb image of the verified World ID holder, and an on-device face authentication selfie,” the company explained.

“A “Verified Human” badge appears on their video tile and profile, signaling to others that they are a confirmed human participant.”

Additionally, users entering calls can also be placed in a “Deep Face Waiting Room” which requires them to verify they are real before joining a meeting. On-demand checks of participants in a call can also be made to verify their identity.

Zoom noted that the setup uses a “privacy-first design” and that no personal data is shared with the company, or other participants.

“The confirmation happens on device and all related data is self-custodied,” the company said in an announcement.

The new features are currently available in beta for selected customers, according to Zoom, with the World ID Deep Face app expected to launch fully via the Zoom App Marketplace later this year.

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