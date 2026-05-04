AWS CEO Matt Garman is bullish on the future of SaaS — Amazon Quick shows there’s a ‘great business opportunity’ with AI-powered software
Matt Garman said fears over the ‘SaaSpocalypse’ were overblown in February, now AWS is making big moves in the SaaS space
AWS CEO Matt Garman has a bullish outlook on the future of the SaaS industry despite continued claims of a looming “SaaSpocalypse”.
Speaking during a recent interview with Fortune, the AWS chief dispelled worries that the SaaS industry faces an existential threat in the form of agentic AI - so much so that the company is making its own foray into the space.
Last week, the company unveiled sweeping changes to Amazon Quick, a desktop AI assistant which acts as a single information source connecting the disparate applications, tools, and data used by workers in their daily lives.
AWS is framing the revamped platform as a boon for personal productivity, noting in an announcement that it is “continuously running in the background” monitoring desktop activities and “surfacing what needs attention”.
As the company explained in a blog post, this could include information contained in Slack threads, for example, or important unread emails and file uploads.
AWS’ foray into this domain was inspired by the fact that “so many applications are getting done with AI and agents”, according to Garman, who described Amazon Quick as a “huge business opportunity”.
“We think that there is just such a massive change out there that everything is going to be remade,” Garman told Fortune. “I don’t think personal productivity has really been remade for the last 30 years,”
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“There are going to be millions of successful applications that people use,” he added. “Obviously the vast, vast majority of them will not be built by Amazon or AWS, but we think there are a handful of them that we can build that will be pretty successful and that customers will like.”
Garman’s comments suggest that, far from heralding the doom of traditional software, AI will ultimately act as an enabler to deliver more intuitive workplace tools.
This isn’t the first time Garman has poured cold water on threats of a pending SaaSpocalypse. As ITPro reported in February this year, Garman said while there is “huge disruption” ahead for the SaaS industry, “much of the fear is overblown”.
Garman’s comments came at the peak of software stock sell-offs sparked by the launch of a handful of powerful new AI solutions, with Anthropic’s Claude Cowork tool ranked chief among these.
The workplace productivity tool gives users sector-specific plugins designed to automate tasks across a wide range of areas, spanning legal, marketing, sales, and data analytics.
That launch spooked software investors due to fears the technology could ultimately render dedicated SaaS solutions in these domains obsolete.
AI transforming software
Despite a positive outlook, Garman told CNBC in February that the advent of generative AI, and more recently AI agents, will transform how software is built and sold.
Long-term, that could create a more challenging market for providers, who will be operating in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
“AI is absolutely a disruptive force that’s going to change how software is consumed and how it’s built,” he said.
“The SaaS providers and the larger players of today have an inside track to winning that business. Now, they have to innovate, just like the rest of the world. They can’t stand still. If they stand still, they’re absolutely going to be disrupted.”
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Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
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