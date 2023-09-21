Accelerate full-stack web and mobile app development

Empowered by AWS, millions of organizations are successfully translating their individual visions of application modernization into reality. 

This informative eBook, Build Modern Applications on AWS, outlines three pathways that AWS customers consistently use to generate business value from modern applications:

  • Running managed Kubernetes on AWS
  • Building new apps with a serverless operational model for easier management and reduced total cost of ownership
  • and Transitioning to DevOps services and tools that help your teams rapidly iterate and scale.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

