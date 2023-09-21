Accelerate full-stack web and mobile app development
Three tips proven to help teams build modern apps faster
Empowered by AWS, millions of organizations are successfully translating their individual visions of application modernization into reality.
This informative eBook, Build Modern Applications on AWS, outlines three pathways that AWS customers consistently use to generate business value from modern applications:
- Running managed Kubernetes on AWS
- Building new apps with a serverless operational model for easier management and reduced total cost of ownership
- and Transitioning to DevOps services and tools that help your teams rapidly iterate and scale.
Download now to learn more.
Provided by AWS
