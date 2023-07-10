Defence in depth: Closing the gaps in Microsoft 365 security
Exploring the security challenges facing organisations with a reliance on Microsoft 365
Email is the most widely used business application - and the No. 1 vector of cyber attacks.
For Microsoft's enormous installed base of 365 Exchange email users, the cyber threat is particularly acute.
This whitepaper explores the security challenges facing organizations that rely on Microsoft 365 for email and provides recommendations designed to mitigate these risks.
Download it now to close the gap in your your Microsoft 365 security.
Provided by Mimecast
