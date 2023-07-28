How do we prevent the next Log4Shell?
The private sector has an obligation to make better safety choices
The open-source community is a hub of innovation and there is no doubt that open-source software helps to prop up stacks everywhere, from the smallest firms through to the largest names in the tech industry.
However, concerns have been raised in recent years over the security of open-source supply chains. Notable incidents such as Log4Shell have acted as a reminder to businesses and governments alike that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Brian Fox, CTO of software supply chain management at Sonatype to discuss how the ecosystem can be made safer, and the role that developers, companies, and governments can play.
Highlights
“96% of the problem is that organizations don't have a good understanding of what components are in their software, what their developers are doing, and have no protection around it. And so they continue to download these vulnerable components.”
“Take Log4Shell, arguably the most prolific, most publicized, most talked about vulnerability maybe ever. Right now we're nearly 18 months after that zero-day disclosure, 30% of the versions of Log4j that are being downloaded today are of those known vulnerable versions. There's no good excuse for that.”
“The challenges that the ecosystem has with what the EU is proposing, both with the Cyber Resiliency Act but also with some of the product liability changes, the so-called Product Liability Directive (PLD) is that they have not been so clear in saying that open source is carved out, they have made an exception but have muddied the waters by saying ‘open source is not part of this unless it's done in a commercial setting’, or there is data behind it that is used to drive commercial aspects.”
Footnotes
- What is open source?
- Open source leaders call for permanent government funding package
- Existential tensions put open source on path to crisis point
- First known open-source software attacks on banking sector could kickstart long-running trend
- What is the Log4Shell vulnerability?
- Businesses urged to remain vigilant as Log4Shell issues persist one year on
- Log4J exploits may rise further as Microsoft continues war on phishing
- EU Cyber Resilience Act a ‘death knell’ for open source software, critics warn
