2024 State of Procurement Report

The future of procurement is bright but complex. AI can enhance purchasing by recommending lower-cost products based on past purchases. Procurement as a whole is evolving and it can help companies generate incredible revenue.

This whitepaper shares results from an annual study conducted by Amazon Business that asked 3,108 procurement professionals about the challenges and priorities they face.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Top internal and external procurement challenges companies face

The top activities that procurement teams should focus on

Policies procurement teams should know about

