Reinventing Procurement: From Cost Center to Innovation Driver
Procurement isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when discussing digital transformation. However, customers around the world are optimizing it to cut costs, save time, and increase productivity.
This asset shares a Q&A with Todd Heimes, worldwide director and general manager of Amazon Business. He shares his outlook on how AI and machine learning are influencing procurement. He then dives into the challenges, trends, and opportunities available in the market.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Procurement’s role in helping companies achieve business objectives
- The importance of finding tech-savvy procurement talent
- A peek into procurement’s future
Provided by Amazon Business
