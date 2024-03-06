AI-assisted mainframe application modernization
Solve application modernization challenges with generative AI
Even in resource constrained environments, GenAI can help teams clear modernization hurdles and augment the capabilities of even newer mainframe developers to make significant improvements in agility and resiliency atop their most critical core business applications.
In this on-demand webinar, the IBM team shares how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z can accelerate AI-assisted mainframe application by:
- Speeding up code development and increasing developer productivity throughout the application modernization lifecycle
- Lowering total cost, complexity, and risk of application modernization initiatives
- Achieving high quality, easy to maintain code through model tuning and the application of best practices.
Watch now to learn more.
Provided by IBM
