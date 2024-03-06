AI-assisted mainframe application modernization

Whitepapers
By ITPro
published

Solve application modernization challenges with generative AI

A webinar, with host images, on Generative AI for mainframe application modernization
(Image credit: IBM)

Even in resource constrained environments, GenAI can help teams clear modernization hurdles and augment the capabilities of even newer mainframe developers to make significant improvements in agility and resiliency atop their most critical core business applications.

In this on-demand webinar, the IBM team shares how IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z can accelerate AI-assisted mainframe application by:

  • Speeding up code development and increasing developer productivity throughout the application modernization lifecycle 
  • Lowering total cost, complexity, and risk of application modernization initiatives 
  • Achieving high quality, easy to maintain code through model tuning and the application of best practices.

Watch now to learn more.

Provided by  IBM

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.