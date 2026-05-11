AI Recipes from the Dell AI Kitchen Brochure with Intel Core Ultra Processors
This is an AI Recipe featuring AI PC solutions optimized for Dell AI PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors. Our AI Recipe Book demystifies AI with practical, easy-to-follow “recipes“ designed to make advanced technology accessible to everyone. This recipe shows how you can run LLMs on your device, today. You’re not tied to an internet connection or reliant on cloud services. You can get your work done securely, independently, right on your device.
Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.
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