The New Rules of Digital Sovereignty: Architecture, Control, and Competitive Advantage

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The New Rules of Digital Sovereignty: Architecture, Control, and Competitive Advantage
(Image credit: IBM EMEA)

Digital sovereignty now goes beyond data residency to require control, compliance, and AI governance. The document outlines a next‑generation model and frames this shift as a growth opportunity for service providers,with IBM Sovereign Core use cases.

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