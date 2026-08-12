The New Rules of Digital Sovereignty: Architecture, Control, and Competitive Advantage
Digital sovereignty now goes beyond data residency to require control, compliance, and AI governance. The document outlines a next‑generation model and frames this shift as a growth opportunity for service providers,with IBM Sovereign Core use cases.
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