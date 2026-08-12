IBV - 2026 Tech Leader Study: Redefining the tech leader's mandate report
IBM Institute for Business Value surveyed 2,000 CIOs, CTOs, and other C-suite technology leaders across 33 geographies and 19 industries. The study examines how enterprises are managing the financial, operational, and governance challenges that emerge as AI moves from pilots to production. Our analysis combines segmentation and modeling to assess preparedness, control, and efficiency—including cloud portability, AI financial management, and governance maturity—enabling comparative insight into how organizations scale AI with resilience and discipline.
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