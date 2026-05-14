AMD Retail AI Solutions: Out of the Box and Into the Store a New Alliance is Bringing AI to Mass-Market Retail

This eBook explores how shrinking AI overhead and high-performance AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs are making advanced AI viable and affordable for mass-market retail.

By leveraging smaller, use-case-specific models, retailers can now deploy intelligence directly at the edge—in kiosks, POS systems, and drive-throughs without the need for massive data centers.

The AMD Retail AI Solutions ecosystem brings together leading software vendors and hardware manufacturers to provide tested, ready-to-deploy solutions for critical use cases like vision-enabled self-checkout, real-time inventory management, and automated loss prevention.

Download the full eBook to jumpstart your AI journey with comprehensive design and fulfillment services tailored for the entire retail sector.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors