AMD Retail AI Solutions: Out of the Box and Into the Store a New Alliance is Bringing AI to Mass-Market Retail
This eBook explores how shrinking AI overhead and high-performance AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs are making advanced AI viable and affordable for mass-market retail.
By leveraging smaller, use-case-specific models, retailers can now deploy intelligence directly at the edge—in kiosks, POS systems, and drive-throughs without the need for massive data centers.
The AMD Retail AI Solutions ecosystem brings together leading software vendors and hardware manufacturers to provide tested, ready-to-deploy solutions for critical use cases like vision-enabled self-checkout, real-time inventory management, and automated loss prevention.
Download the full eBook to jumpstart your AI journey with comprehensive design and fulfillment services tailored for the entire retail sector.
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