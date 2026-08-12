Analysts project bullish SASE industry growth as enterprises sharpen networking and identity focus

Secure access service edge (SASE) industry revenues are expected to surge to $24 billion by 2030 as enterprises eye rapid networking modernization.

SASE enables enterprises to integrate networking and security within a single unified framework. Simply put, it allows IT teams better control over access and identity.

Analysis from Dell’Oro Group projects the industry will grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next four years, near-doubling compared to 2025 rates.

The consultancy noted this growth reflects “two complementary sources of strength”. In particular, SD-WAN and security service edge (SSE) modernization efforts are expected to accelerate over the next four years.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

On the SD-WAN front, enterprises are ramping up security and lifecycle-led updates while managed service adoption is also growing. This is expected to drive revenues by up to 14% annually by 2030, Dell’Oro Group noted.

Meanwhile, SSE-related growth rests on two converging areas, with firms eyeing stronger digital experience management (DEM) and data security gains.

Mauricio Sanchez, senior director for enterprise security and networking at Dell’Oro Group, said a sharpened focus on these areas “expand(s) the SSE opportunity” by creating new monetization opportunities.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The consultancy expects revenues to exceed $13 billion in this domain by 2030.

“SD-WAN has regained strength because branch refreshes increasingly combine connectivity, security exposure, software subscriptions, and managed services in a common purchase decision,” Sanchez commented.

SASE in the spotlight

Several security providers have rolled out SASE products over the past few months.

In July, Zscaler announced a partnership with Schwarz Digits to launch a zero trust SASE service designed to combat AI-driven threats, bolster cyber resilience, and support data sovereignty efforts for European customers.

Zscaler’s announcement came hot on the heels of a similar move into SASE by Cloudflare. In June , the company unveiled the new Cloudflare One Design Partner designation for managed service providers.

This initiative will help organizations modernize legacy security environments and accelerate adoption of SASE architectures, Cloudflare said at the time.

Dell’Oro Group’s forecast aligns closely with previous research from Gartner. In 2025, the analyst firm projected a CAGR of 26% in SASE across five years, with industry revenue expected to reach $28.5 billion by 2028.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.