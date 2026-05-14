Deploying AI on a Budget

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Deploying AI on a Budget
(Image credit: AMD)

The whitepaper, "Deploying AI on a Budget," offers a strategic guide for businesses to integrate artificial intelligence into their existing data center environments without requiring enterprise-level budgets or specialized in-house expertise.

AMD addresses these "last-mile" adoption challenges by providing flexible, open-source modular architectures and leadership performance-per-watt that can match the integer performance of legacy hardware with up to 86% fewer servers.

Download this report to discover how to modernize and consolidate your infrastructure to accelerate time to value and ensure long-term, sustainable AI success.

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