Deploying AI on a Budget
The whitepaper, "Deploying AI on a Budget," offers a strategic guide for businesses to integrate artificial intelligence into their existing data center environments without requiring enterprise-level budgets or specialized in-house expertise.
AMD addresses these "last-mile" adoption challenges by providing flexible, open-source modular architectures and leadership performance-per-watt that can match the integer performance of legacy hardware with up to 86% fewer servers.
Download this report to discover how to modernize and consolidate your infrastructure to accelerate time to value and ensure long-term, sustainable AI success.
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