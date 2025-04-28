Empowered Intelligence: The Impact of AI Agents
Agentic AI has the potential to drive significant advantages across enterprise operations that are aligned with key investment drivers for generative AI. AI agents will drive faster time-to-value and improve overall return on investment (ROI) by enabling companies to leverage existing Gen AI expertise to tackle more complex use cases. AI agents unlock wide-ranging benefits:
- Enhanced operational efficiency and cost savings
- Improved performance and personalization for a better user experience
- Sharper business intelligence and decision making
- Fresh opportunities for innovation
