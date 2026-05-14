GenAI Workload Taxonomy: An Early 2026 View
This market insight report identifies and classifies 42 individual GenAI workloads into five foundational categories to help organizations navigate a dynamic technology landscape.
It provides a comprehensive framework for analyzing systems across data ingestion, model training, pre-inference preparation, agentic AI, and post-inferencing stages.
Access the report to understand the projected market shifts and technical dependencies driving the next phase of AI operationalization.
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