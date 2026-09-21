Harness AI at the Edge with TD SYNNEX Destination AI™

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TD SYNNEX Destination AI
(Image credit: TD Synnex)

Bringing intelligence closer to the end user, Edge AI embeds artificial intelligence directly into devices to deliver faster, highly responsive, and localized computing experiences.

Destination AI™ from TD SYNNEX enables partners to capitalize on local intelligence and transform real-world use cases into profitable business opportunities:

  • Enhanced Local Intelligence: Reduced latency and improved privacy for applications like real-time translation, predictive typing, advanced graphics, and automated diagnostics.
  • Cross-Industry Transformation: Tailored deployment models designed for high-impact sectors, including financial services, healthcare, education, and creative industries.
  • Comprehensive Hardware & Peripherals Ecosystem: Integrated support for AI PCs, smart printers, headsets, and key workplace peripherals to extend functionality across every workspace.
  • Maximize Revenue Growth: Unlock significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities across hardware, software, and managed services.

Download the guide now to see how Destination AI™ empowers you to deliver next-generation Edge AI solutions to your clients.

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