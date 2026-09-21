Harness AI at the Edge with TD SYNNEX Destination AI™

Bringing intelligence closer to the end user, Edge AI embeds artificial intelligence directly into devices to deliver faster, highly responsive, and localized computing experiences.

Destination AI™ from TD SYNNEX enables partners to capitalize on local intelligence and transform real-world use cases into profitable business opportunities:

Enhanced Local Intelligence: Reduced latency and improved privacy for applications like real-time translation, predictive typing, advanced graphics, and automated diagnostics.

Reduced latency and improved privacy for applications like real-time translation, predictive typing, advanced graphics, and automated diagnostics. Cross-Industry Transformation: Tailored deployment models designed for high-impact sectors, including financial services, healthcare, education, and creative industries.

Tailored deployment models designed for high-impact sectors, including financial services, healthcare, education, and creative industries. Comprehensive Hardware & Peripherals Ecosystem: Integrated support for AI PCs, smart printers, headsets, and key workplace peripherals to extend functionality across every workspace.

Integrated support for AI PCs, smart printers, headsets, and key workplace peripherals to extend functionality across every workspace. Maximize Revenue Growth: Unlock significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities across hardware, software, and managed services.

Download the guide now to see how Destination AI™ empowers you to deliver next-generation Edge AI solutions to your clients.