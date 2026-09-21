Orca Security launches new global partner program
The Partner POD Program and Partner Success Platform aim to help partners improve efficiency, build expertise, and grow their cloud security businesses
Orca Security has cut the ribbon on a new global Partner POD Program and AI-powered Partner Success Platform (PSP), as the cloud security vendor looks to help partners improve profitability across the customer lifecycle.
The program combines incentives, enablement, deal protection, and partner support with AI tools geared towards helping partners identify opportunities, create marketing materials, build expertise, and automate time-intensive tasks.
Orca said the two initiatives are directly linked, with the Partner POD Program handling the incentives and rewards, while PSP provides the tools to help partners put them into action.
The partner program is built around three principles: making Orca easier to do business with, building profitability into the partner model, and extending the vendor’s innovation beyond its security offering and into how partners transact, sell, and get rewarded.
According to Orca, the new framework means partners will be recognized for value created across the customer lifecycle, from new business through to expansion and net retention.
In an announcement, Orca CEO and co-founder Gil Geron said AI has provided the opportunity to rethink the function of the traditional partner program.
“We’re moving beyond traditional portals and static resources toward an intelligent experience that can anticipate needs, connect insights and help partners take action,” he explained.
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“Together, the Partner POD Program and Partner Success Platform create a foundation for AI to become a true growth engine, helping partners uncover opportunities and create more value for customers.”
Orca Security targets AI gains
Orca’s new Partner Success Platform has been designed to bring marketing, intelligence, enablement, and business planning together in a single partner operating system.
The platform’s AI assistant is trained on the vendor’s product documentation and will answer technical questions while linking partners directly to the relevant source materials.
PSP’s Demand Center analyzes prospective accounts against Orca’s ideal customer profile across 11 vectors, returning a match score, relevant intelligence, contacts, and downloadable preparation materials in under 30 seconds, the firm said.
Partners can also use AI to create co-branded social content and lead-capture landing pages in approximately one minute, while additional tools can generate quizzes, certifications, and demos to help build expertise.
Additionally, the platform offers automated planning and content tools for business plans, QBR-ready materials, solution briefs, integration guides, and technology alliance battle cards.
Every partner will receive access to PSP, with progress and activities tracked through the platform.
Commenting on the launch, John Tavares, senior vice president of Worldwide Partner and Alliances at Orca Security, said the Partner Success Platform has been designed around how partners work and will help them build expertise, strengthen focus, and get more work done.
“By making benefits easier to access, rewarding outcomes across the customer lifecycle and putting AI directly in partners’ hands, we’re helping them move faster and build more profitable cloud security practices,” he said.
The Partner POD Program and Partner Success Platform are available globally now and are localized in six languages at launch.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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