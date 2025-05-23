How AI, agentic and otherwise, broke big at RSAC 2025

AI in all its forms was the headliner at RSAC – the industry’s biggest annual security conference. The focus was on generative AI; agentic AI; the application of AI to traditional security domains, especially in the security operations center; AI-driven application security; safeguarding large language models (LLMs); and compliance and governance.

The interest in AI spanned the range of participating technology companies from the smallest to the largest, including Microsoft, whose corporate vice president for security, Vasu Jakkal called agentic AI one of the most exciting inventions of our time. She said that was due to its ability to "help us achieve rapid competency in not just one domain, but across all."

At RSAC in San Francisco, ITPro contributing analyst Scott Bekker interviewed threat intelligence analyst, author, and speaker Allan Liska about the overarching themes of the show.

In this video, the two discuss how companies are actively incorporating AI into their security solutions.

“Everything is AI. That is what we see everywhere, that’s what everybody’s talking about is their AI capabilities and how they’re incorporating AI into defense,” said Liska, a threat intelligence analyst with Recorded Future and the author of several security books, including “Ransomware: Understand. Prevent. Recover.”

“We kind of lump natural language processing and machine learning under the AI term, but you really need that in security because we're overwhelmed with threats, we’re overwhelmed with logs, we’re overwhelmed with incidents. That’s the thing you have heard repeatedly is there’s too much of everything,” Liska said.

Liska also explained the potential of AI for security teams in one area. “That machine learning and natural language processing that underpins the AI part, the fancy GUI part, that is the part that gets you from ‘Hey, I’ve got a million things to sort through’ to now, ‘I have 100 things to sort through.’ And the companies that are doing that really well, they’re the ones that are going to continue to succeed,” he said.

Watch the full video now to hear Liska and Bekker discuss the possibilities of agentic AI, the definition of AI red teaming, and other highlights from RSAC.