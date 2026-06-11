How businesses can use storytelling to drive AI adoption among their workforce

People have been using storytelling to educate, influence, and inspire their audiences for centuries. Tech firms are now suddenly rushing to recruit communication specialists to shape the stories being told about artificial intelligence (AI).

The number of US job postings including the term ‘storyteller’ doubled in the year to 26 November 2025, according to LinkedIn. And there’s been no slowing down in the months since.

In March, Anthropic was hiring a head of product communications responsible for “translating complex AI capabilities into compelling stories”. Similarly, OpenAI has been on the hunt for an infrastructure communications lead who can turn “complex engineering work into clear, credible storytelling”.

While some companies have begun to rely on storytellers to promote their large language models (LLM), others are turning to storytelling to help cut through AI slop and strengthen their brand. Compliance tech startup Vanta recently recruited a head of storytelling who has a knack for making topics such as security and online “feel modern, human, and worth paying attention to”.

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Storytelling is becoming more and more an effective marketing tool because it can help companies to connect with their audiences on a human and emotional level – something that an LLM can’t (currently) do.

"Storytelling is a fundamental principle of communication. At its core, it’s about taking a message and shaping it in a way the human brain is wired to understand, with a clear beginning, middle, and end. As humans, we naturally look for structure and meaning, and when that’s missing, it creates confusion or even resistance," Bekki Bushnell, director of growth at Element Communications tells ITPro.

Stories can create AI buy-in

Companies may be mastering how to tell stories to sell to customers, investors, and stakeholders, but they’re generally not so good at using storytelling to educate employees on the benefits of AI in the workplace.

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‘’Too often, companies roll out AI tools without a clear narrative, leaving employees unsure of what it means for them. It’s not enough to explain what the technology does. You need to bring people on the journey,” stresses Bushnell.

Charlotte Stoel, managing director at B2B tech PR agency Firefly Communications, echoes this. When AI tools are introduced into a workplace, employees will be questioning what it means for their skills, their role, and their future career path. Facts alone rarely ease their concerns, she tells ITPro.

“Without that structure [of storytelling], AI initiatives can feel imposed, which is where resistance often begins.”

McKinsey research backs this up. Seven out of every 10 transformations fail, and when leaders reflect on what went wrong, six of the top 10 reasons relate to poor communication between themselves and employees.

According to the consulting firm, narrative-led communication is more effective than just presenting employees with data and spreadsheets, as it gives context as to why something is important. This can inspire employees and create the much-needed buy-in in order for AI implementation in the workplace to be a success.

The arc of a good story

So, what does a good story look like? Both Bushnell and Stoel agree that there has to be a clear arc. A good story should start by outlining the current situation, such as inefficiencies in the tech stack.

Then, it should explain why change is needed, which in this case would be why AI tools are being implemented. Finally, it should set out what success will look like if the AI tools are adopted successfully, using real-world examples to create that buy-in from employees.

Bushnell describes these three stages as awareness, relevance, and credibility. She cites the example of integrating an AI agent into the tech stack. A good story should explain to employees how the agent will accelerate productivity and, potentially, unlock new business opportunities. Then, it should show employees how their roles will evolve, backing this up with evidence using case studies and early wins, as well as visible support from senior leaders.

The evidence part is crucial as it can bring clarity and put employees’ minds at ease. Stoel explains: “We often see that employees don’t resist technology itself, they resist the uncertainty surrounding it. Storytelling reduces that uncertainty by creating context and continuity. It allows companies to ‘own the narrative’ internally, rather than letting fear or speculation fill the gaps.”

The skill set to be a storyteller is very similar to that of a journalist – the role requires an ability to turn complex ideas into a compelling narrative with relatable outcomes.

The strongest storytellers should help senior leaders “move away from abstract promises about efficiency” and show tangible examples of how AI can benefit the workplace, says Stoel. They should also display empathy to those employees resisting AI and have the confidence to deliver messages with authority, Bushnell adds.

If done correctly, storytelling can build trust among employees. And, in the context of AI adoption, trust is the currency that can turn uncertainty into adoption.