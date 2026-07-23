AMD partners with Cerebras for ultra-low latency AI infrastructure

AMD and AI infrastructure company Cerebras have unveiled a joint system integrating AI infrastructure from both companies.

The joint solution, which was announced at AMD Advancing AI 2026, features AMD Helios – the star product of the show – and the Cerebras Wafer-Scale Engine.

According to Cerebras and AMD, it's intended to solve the issue of inference workloads having variable requirements when it comes to latency, throughput, token capacity, cost, and scale.

For example, agents and copilots need faster response times, whereas high-volume workloads prioritize maximum code generation, the organizations said.

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By unifying Helios and Wafer-Scale Engine, the system optimizes the two stages of workflow independently: Helios is tuned to process prompts and large context windows, providing ultra-high throughput.

Wafer-Scale Engine, meanwhile, accelerates memory and bandwidth-intensive token generation with ultra-low latency.

“The demand for ultra-fast inference is growing at an unprecedented pace,” said Cerebras CEO and co-founder Andrew Feldman. “Partnering with AMD gives us an incredible opportunity to bring that performance to even more customers.”

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AMD CEO Lisa Su added: “AI inference is becoming one of the largest infrastructure opportunities in AI and its growing diversity requires a more flexible approach.”

“Together with Cerebras, we are extending that leadership into the most latency-sensitive applications and creating a powerful new platform for real-time agentic AI.”

The joint solution will be available in the second half of 2026, initially through Cerebras Cloud.

The announcement comes alongside a number of other Helios partner announcements, including new commitments from Microsoft and Anthropic to roll out the system to their infrastructure.

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