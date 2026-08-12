Identity Under Attack. Take Back Control with Commvault Identity Resilience, Now Supporting Okta

Identity is the #1 attack surface in modern enterprises. When attackers compromise identity systems, they don’t just gain access, they gain control.

Join us to discover how Commvault's latest Identity Resilience enhancements helps identity, security, and IT teams take that control back.

With newly expanded support for Okta, alongside proven protection for Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, organizations can now protect hybrid identity environments from a single resilience platform.

You'll see how Commvault Identity Resilience solutions deliver a comprehensive strategy to protect and rapidly recover the systems that control access to everything.

Learn how you can proactively assess risk, contain threats in real time, and rapidly restore clean, trusted identity systems at enterprise scale.

What You'll Learn:

The key pillars of effective identity resilience

What Okta protection means for your resilience strategy

Why identity resilience is critical as organizations adopt Frontier AI initiatives and AI-powered operations

How to detect and stop identity attacks, before they escalate

How to assess risk, remediate exposure, and recover with confidence

Because when identity is under attack, resilience defines the outcome.

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Speakers

Jerry Carlson, Field CTO, Commvault

Dan Conrad, Principal Technologist & Field CTO, Commvault