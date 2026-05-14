Modern Infrastructure For the AI Era
This practical guide for IT leaders explores how to transition from legacy systems to a modern foundation optimized for high-performance AI workloads.
It emphasizes architecting infrastructure for scalability, energy efficiency, and openness through flexible, full-stack solutions. By addressing core priorities like scaling faster and reducing technical debt, organizations can move from pilot projects to organization-wide production.
The eBook also provides actionable best practices, such as establishing unified visibility and continuous optimization through observability tools.
Download this guide to discover how AMD solutions can help you orchestrate an AI-driven enterprise that delivers measurable business outcomes.
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