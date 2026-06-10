‘Chat is dead’: OpenAI plots ChatGPT ‘super app’ overhaul ahead of public listing – with agents and coding tools the new focus

OpenAI is reportedly planning a major redesign of ChatGPT, with the company set to sharpen its focus on agents and coding capabilities.

ChatGPT's launch in 2022 kickstarted the AI boom, and it remains one of the most popular generative AI applications. But reports suggest OpenAI is looking to post stronger revenue, in particular ahead of a potential initial public offering (IPO).

The plans, as reported by the Financial Times , include the creation of a "super app" that includes coding tools and an AI agent, replacing the traditional chatbot-focused format of the highly popular tool.

The move is designed to help drive revenue, sources told the publication, a front on which OpenAI has been pushing heavily over the last 18 months.

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"Chat is dead"

OpenAI's plans could see the company shift its focus away from simple chat, as the FT reports executives at the company view it as merely a gateway to signing up users to paid-for products.

ChatGPT has a billion monthly users globally, according to Sensor Tower data, though most of those are free rather than paid users, with roughly two million business customers globally.

The newspaper quoted one employee as saying "chat is dead" – hinting at the future direction of the platform.

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Instead of chat, the aim is to convince users to step up to using AI agents to complete tasks, rather than merely using the chatbot for information. The so-called "superapp" will also include OpenAI's Codex coding product, which allows users to create their own custom agents.

Changes to ChatGPT are expected to begin rolling out in the coming weeks, according to the report. However, rather than a total overhaul, these will surface as small changes to the app and website that will push users towards other tools for coding, image generation, and even third-party apps.

The aim, sources told the FT, is to build a personal agent that can help users across work and their personal life, and be accessible everywhere – even in the car.

OpenAI’s big revenue push

At the end of last year, OpenAI was rumoured to be considering everything from advertising to personal assistants as it sought to find ways to pay for more than $1 trillion in spending it had lined up at the time.

The company has also targeted corporate customers via a new consultancy designed to make it easier to roll out its tools in enterprises. At the same time, OpenAI shuttered the video generation app Sora, as part of efforts to focus on the new app.

Earlier this year, OpenAI said the company's revenue topped $20 billion in 2025, up from $6bn the year before. CFO Sarah Friar said at the time that was "never-before-seen growth at such scale."

But that comes with high costs as well as a string of multi-billion dollar infrastructure deals with industry counterparts such as Oracle.

Competition is also heating up for OpenAI, particularly from Anthropic. The key rival recently confidentially filed to make a public debut, and has been the subject of intense corporate attention targeting key services and software in recent months.

Jenny Xiao, partner at Leonis Capital and former researcher at OpenAI, told the FT that OpenAI started by trying to gain as many users as possible, while Anthropic targeted revenue.

"Now the two are converging, because both of them are trying to aim for an IPO and investors care more about money than dreams," she said.

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