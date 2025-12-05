Snowflake inks $200m deal with Anthropic to drive ‘Agentic AI’ in the enterprise

Snowflake has announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with Anthropic, committing to a multi-year, $200 million agreement designed to bring advanced "agentic AI" to the enterprise.

The expanded deal, announced this week, focuses on a joint global go-to-market initiative that aims to deploy AI agents capable of performing complex, multi-step analysis.

The collaboration will see Anthropic’s Claude models integrated directly into the Snowflake platform, making them accessible to more than 12,600 customers across regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and life sciences.

Powering Snowflake intelligence

A core component of the partnership is the integration of Claude into Snowflake’s ecosystem to power "Snowflake Intelligence," the company’s enterprise intelligence agent. This tool is designed to unify an organisation's knowledge, allowing users to analyse structured and unstructured data using natural language prompts.

The integration will leverage Anthropic’s newest models, including Claude Sonnet 4.5 and Claude Opus 4.5, within Snowflake Cortex AI, according to the announcement. This setup allows businesses to keep their data within Snowflake’s governance boundary while utilising the reasoning capabilities of Anthropic’s LLMs.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, described the deal as a move to raise the standard for enterprise AI.

“Snowflake’s most strategic partnerships are measured not just in scale, but in the depth of innovation and customer value that we can create together,” he said.

“Anthropic joins a very select group of partners where we have nine-figure alignment, co-innovation at the product level, and a proven track record of executing together for customers worldwide. Together, the combined power of Snowflake and Claude is raising the bar for how enterprises deploy scalable, context-aware AI on top of their most critical business data.”

Security and data gravity

The partnership addresses a primary concern for CIOs: the security risks associated with moving sensitive data to external AI models. By hosting the models within Snowflake’s infrastructure, the companies aim to let customers move from pilot projects to production with greater confidence.

Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder of Anthropic, emphasized the importance of bringing AI to the data, rather than the other way around.

"Enterprises have spent years building secure, trusted data environments, and now they want AI that can work within those environments without compromise,” he said.

“This partnership brings Claude directly into Snowflake, where that data already lives. It's a meaningful step toward making frontier AI genuinely useful for businesses.”

Existing joint customers are already processing trillions of Claude tokens per month through Snowflake Cortex AI. The expanded partnership aims to build on this by enabling "agents" that can reason through extensive context, such as financial or operational data, and show their working, rather than simply retrieving answers.

Strong financial momentum

The announcement coincides with Snowflake’s Q3 FY26 earnings report, where the company posted revenue of $1.21 billion, representing 29% year-over-year growth.

Snowflake also revealed it has become the second ISV ever to surpass $2 billion in transacted revenue on the AWS Marketplace within a calendar year. Additionally, the company announced a new business group with Accenture to further speed up data and AI transformation for mutual clients.