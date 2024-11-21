Snowflake and Anthropic partner up on agentic AI, model sharing

Snowflake and Anthropic have signed off on a multi-year partnership that will deliver AI models to customers via the Snowflake platform, Snowflake has announced .

Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 models will be available on Snowflake’s Cortex AI, a managed service that allows Snowflake users to leverage large language models (LLMs) from other developers. Snowflake’s agentic AI products — Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Analyst — will also leverage Claude models under the new partnership.

Snowflake said that combining the capabilities of Claude with Snowflake’s platform will allow businesses to use their data more effectively and develop conversational assistance and large-scale language processing.

Claude’s LLMs will allow data agents in Snowflake to analyze data, run ad-hoc data analytics, generate visualizations, and deploy multi-step workflows, Snowflake said.

As Snowflake Horizon Catalog’s compliance, security, and privacy capabilities are built into Cortex AI, users will also be able to deploy Claude with enhanced access controls and governance guardrails.

AI access for all

Michael Gerstenhaber, vice president of product at Anthropic, said the partnership would allow businesses of any size or industry to have access to the most advanced models.

"Together, we're helping Snowflake's customers to build transformative applications that use Claude's superior reasoning and problem-solving capabilities to tackle their most complex business challenges," he added.

Building an Anthropic model into Cortex AI means users will more easily be able to "talk" to their enterprise data, Snowflake said.

Users will be able to develop AI applications that deliver reliable responses and avoid hallucinations using an organization's entire knowledge base, such as customer documentation or technical specifications.

Snowflake’s enterprise AI products will be optimized for Claude "out-of-the-box," the firm said, and Snowflake staff will also be using Claude internally to create agentic workflows.