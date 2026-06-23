The future of computing: Preparing for the AI PC era

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The future of computing: Preparing for the AI PC era
(Image credit: Datacom)

AI PCs are reshaping the future of work, bringing faster performance, enhanced security, and intelligent on-device AI capabilities to organisations ready to modernise.

In this guide, Datacom explores why Windows 11, NPUs, and edge AI are becoming the foundation for the next generation of computing, and what businesses need to do to stay ahead. Discover the benefits of AI-ready devices, hybrid AI workflows, and sustainable computing strategies that can unlock new levels of productivity and innovation.

Download the report to learn how to prepare your organisation for the AI PC era.

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ITPro

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