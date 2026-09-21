Unlock Autonomous Success with Agentic AI & TD SYNNEX Destination AI™

Move beyond simple prompts and predictions—Agentic AI represents the next evolution of technology, enabling systems to reason, plan, and act independently to deliver meaningful real-world outcomes.

Through Destination AI™, TD SYNNEX empowers organizations to build, deploy, and scale intelligent agentic workflows designed for complex business environments:

Autonomous Decision-Making with Built-in Governance: Execute multi-step operations across enterprise systems while maintaining total control with automated human escalation, traceable action logs, and robust security.

Execute multi-step operations across enterprise systems while maintaining total control with automated human escalation, traceable action logs, and robust security. Smarter IT Support: Automate incident resolution, system monitoring, and patch deployment, freeing technical specialists to focus on high-priority strategic initiatives.

Automate incident resolution, system monitoring, and patch deployment, freeing technical specialists to focus on high-priority strategic initiatives. Resilient Supply Chains: Enhance operational adaptability by leveraging AI agents to forecast demand, manage inventory, coordinate suppliers, and update delivery routes in real time.

Enhance operational adaptability by leveraging AI agents to forecast demand, manage inventory, coordinate suppliers, and update delivery routes in real time. End-to-End Enablement: Combine cutting-edge technologies, professional services, and technical expertise to turn emerging AI opportunities into measurable customer value.

Download the guide today to discover how Destination AI™ can help you transition from assisted automation to autonomous business results.