Why It’s Time to Refresh PCs: Performance, Security, and Sustainability Over AI Hype

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Why It’s Time to Refresh PCs: Performance, Security, and Sustainability Over AI Hype
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

This Dell-commissioned Showcase by Enterprise Strategy Group cuts through the AI buzz to highlight what truly matters to SMBs: performance, security, and sustainability. It makes a strong case for modernizing PC fleets with Dell devices powered by Intel Core Ultra processors—offering immediate gains in productivity, manageability, and reliability, while laying the groundwork for future AI capabilities. Ideal for sales and marketing teams looking to drive meaningful PC refresh conversations with practical, data-backed insights.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.

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