Why Upgrade to Dell Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors: Unlock 40+ TOPS AI Power eGuide

Not all AI PCs are built the same. This eGuide breaks down the difference between entry-level AI PCs with lighter NPUs and advanced systems with 40+ TOPS of Intel Core Ultra processing power. While basic AI PCs can handle simple tasks like background blur or voice transcription, 40+ TOPS devices are designed for more demanding, concurrent workloads such as running local LLMs, real-time translations, and advanced security monitoring.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.