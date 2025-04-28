Gartner Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025: Agentic AI

Gartner recently published the Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2025 report, reporting how, autonomous AI agents (i.e. agentic AI) “will dramatically upskill workers and teams, enabling them to manage complicated processes, projects and initiatives through natural language.” Download this Gartner research to learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and learn how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers.

